Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) traded down 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 259,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 200,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 13.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

About Excellon Resources

(Get Free Report)

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.