Financial Contrast: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) versus Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and LivaNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.60 billion 2.45 $90.65 million $2.69 43.36 LivaNova $1.15 billion 2.53 $17.55 million $0.32 168.79

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than LivaNova. Integer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 2 4 0 2.67 LivaNova 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Integer and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Integer presently has a consensus price target of $120.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. LivaNova has a consensus price target of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Integer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 5.68% 10.80% 5.48% LivaNova 1.53% 12.23% 6.47%

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integer beats LivaNova on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and power management systems, and battery solutions for the energy, military, and environmental markets. Furthermore, the company provides medical technologies. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, markets, and sells VNS Therapy System, an implantable pulse generator and connective lead that stimulates the vagus nerve; difficult-to-treat depression and drug-resistant epilepsy devices. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

