First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.49. Approximately 73,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 88,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $843.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 459.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.