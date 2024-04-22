First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.25 and last traded at $124.59. 21,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 34,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.54.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.70.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.