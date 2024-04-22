GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $511,789.70 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,819,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $165.84.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:GCT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. 2,668,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.27. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

