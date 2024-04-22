GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.42

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. GXChain has a market cap of $31.42 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

