IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $73,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $479.57. 398,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $536.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.27.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

