Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,312,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,368,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.82. The company had a trading volume of 47,652,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,038,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.02. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

