Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.80 and last traded at $189.57. Approximately 31,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 751,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,494,000 after buying an additional 620,014 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 446,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 357,585 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after buying an additional 338,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 481.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,993,000 after buying an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after buying an additional 229,364 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.