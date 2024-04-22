iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 105,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,731,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.01. 4,209,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The company has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

