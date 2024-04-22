Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Down 8%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 54,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 23,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $161.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.61%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.