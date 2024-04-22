JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.36. 5,540,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,490. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

