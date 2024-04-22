Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $61.12 million and $3.48 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00056268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00036158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,771,243 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

