Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.61. 975,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.77 and its 200 day moving average is $231.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

