Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 113,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,622. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

