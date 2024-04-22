Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $515.10. 914,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,590. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

