Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $53.78 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $53,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,091.46. 340,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,535. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,095.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,012.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

