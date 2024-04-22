Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cabot were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 460.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 0.8 %

CBT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.72. 216,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,258. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.