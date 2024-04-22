Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 507 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,877,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 121,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 1.3 %

MCD stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,315. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.24. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

