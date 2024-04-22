Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,620,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,615. The company has a market cap of $261.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
