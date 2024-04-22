Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.65. 1,864,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,983. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

