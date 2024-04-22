Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 43,631 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RSG traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $191.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.33 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

