Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $166.15 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Nano has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $166.15 million and $4.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,555.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $512.69 or 0.00770318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00127423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00051603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.00180615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00108072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

