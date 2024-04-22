National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,658 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $46.09. 1,667,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

