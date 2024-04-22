National Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.19. 1,366,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,632. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.