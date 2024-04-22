National Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.05. 6,832,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,686. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

