National Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

CCI traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,129. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

