National Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,080 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after acquiring an additional 530,442 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after buying an additional 209,650 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,066,000 after buying an additional 445,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,168,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.26. 6,824,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,038. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal purchased 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $440,952.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,928.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,661,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,656 shares of company stock worth $4,137,803. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

