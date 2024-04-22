National Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 242,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 821,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

