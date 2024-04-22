National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 927,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,796. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

