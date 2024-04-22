National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.1% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $418.82. 47,652,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,038,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.02. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

