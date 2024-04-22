National Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,621,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in ResMed by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ResMed by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ResMed by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 239,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

