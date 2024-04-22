National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,790,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.62. 393,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,816. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

