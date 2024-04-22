National Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 8,983 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. 124,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.