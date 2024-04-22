National Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Balchem by 32.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 55,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 25.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,435,476.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,362.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.72. 64,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

