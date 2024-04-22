NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $7.50 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.50 billion and $551.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00010587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00058603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,252,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,993,288 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,187,158,854 with 1,064,652,368 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.73452868 USD and is up 6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $388,300,399.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

