PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.47 and last traded at $94.23. Approximately 32,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 53,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,751,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,060.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,356 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $13,298,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 167,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 112,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

