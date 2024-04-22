ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 36.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and $112.09 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00127315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012232 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.