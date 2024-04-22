Reviewing Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) & Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) and Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Astria Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics -183.43% -39.82% -31.84% Astria Therapeutics N/A -63.65% -33.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics $51.13 million 2.36 -$93.80 million ($2.23) -1.46 Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.89 million ($2.34) -4.19

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Astria Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Astria Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repare Therapeutics. Astria Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repare Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repare Therapeutics and Astria Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Astria Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 431.70%. Astria Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 121.94%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Astria Therapeutics.

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Astria Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The company's lead product candidate is Camonsertib (RP-3500), an oral small molecule inhibitor under Phase ½ development for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing Lunresertib (RP-6306), a PKMYT1 Inhibitor, which is under Phase 1 clinical trial for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; RP-1664, an oral PLK4 inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial designed to harness the synthetic lethal relationship with TRIM37 amplification or overexpression in solid tumors; and RP-3467, a polymerase theta adenosinetriphosphatase (ATPase) inhibitor, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; New York University; and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., as well as a clinical study and collaboration agreement with Debiopharm to explore the synthetic lethal combination of PKMYT1 and WEE1 inhibition in cancer. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Astria Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company is also developing STAR-0310, a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, an immune disorder associated with loss of skin barrier function and itching. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.