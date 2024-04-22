Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 241.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,362,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,216. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.