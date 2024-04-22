Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $118,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

DIS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. 6,866,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,038,354. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

