Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $86,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.83.

View Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUE traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $191.74. 1,598,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.