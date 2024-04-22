Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 721,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,322. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

