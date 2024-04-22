SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading 0.5% Higher

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70. 22,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 49,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

Institutional Trading of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIP. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

