Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,088 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,667,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,342,027. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

