Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 231,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,121. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

