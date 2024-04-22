Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.25. 1,267,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,668. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

