Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,463. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

