Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 232,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. 3,276,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

