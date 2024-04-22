Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 101,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,207. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

